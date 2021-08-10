There are many quilters who never get further than making tops. The whole idea of layering, basting and stitching their quilts fills them with fear. Catherine Redford will take the mystery out of successful preparation and teach lots of ideas for finishing quilts, all without any scary free-motion stitching in her Walking Foot Quilting – Beyond the Ditch! Online Workshop.
You will learn to press and baste your quilts before setting off with the feed dogs engaged and the walking foot in control to maintain the stitch length. It’s not all stitch in the ditch either! You will explore all manner of straight and curvy lines. You will move on to altered stitches and try some fun grids. Combined stitches add extra design elements before you learn to cope with sharp points and finish with a beautiful spiral.
With practical advice and a fresh attitude towards quilting, students will be encouraged to step out and quilt their own quilts. The very short learning curve means that with a little attention to detail, success is virtually guaranteed!
Walking Foot Quilting is a viable and modern way of finishing a quilt, not a second-class alternative.
What You Will Learn:
Lesson 1: A Quilt has Three Layers
- Fabric and Batting choices
- Thread and needles
- Why use a walking foot?
Lesson 2: Keys to Success
- Prepare your quilt top
- Pressing matters
Lesson 3: Getting Ready
- Baste any size of quilt
- Setting up your machine
Lesson 4: Start Stitching
- In the ditch vs. shadow quilting. Stops and starts
- Different width lines (including matchstick quilting)
- Grids
Lesson 5: Continuing on
- Organic free form wavy lines
- Branched lines and sharp pivots
- Altering stitches (including serpentine stitch)
- Combining stitches
Lesson 6: Adding the Extras
- Straight line spirals
- Circular spirals
This video is just a taste of what you can expect in the workshop. In under five minutes, Catherine will share everything you need to know about the workshop.
Video Embed:
Learn more by checking out Walking Foot Quilting— Beyond the Ditch! with Catherine Redford. The workshop starts on September 3, 2021 and runs through October 1, 2021. Registration ends on September 17, 2021.
Register early and save $10 with code: QUILT10 – expires 09/03/21.