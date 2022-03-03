Wanderlust Quilt with Bonnie Hunter – Scrap Quilting Basics from Beginning to Binding!

In this online workshop, world class scrap quilter Bonnie Hunter takes you step-by-step through the process of creating her Wanderlust quilt. Scrappy Stars explode with color and come together easily in a variety of methods for simple unit construction.

Bonnie takes you step-by -step to create this Wanderlust Quilt.

Learn a variety of techniques and applications for making flying geese and half square triangles in multiple sizes and watch them come together in the stunning Wanderlust Quilt, all from your scrap stash!

Bonnie will share her new Essential Triangle Tool and Bonus Buddy ruler. She will share her techniques for using these rulers and show you how these tools can help make your scrap quilting a complete joy!

Make flying Geese with ease when you learn Bonnie’s technique

Here’s what Bonnie has to say about the Wanderlust Quilt:

“I had a great time playing with this layout. I originally thought I would set the blocks straight, block to block — but then Sadie (my dog) laid on everything shifted some blocks and I saw that if I did a half-block drop every other row I got a fun zig-zag lay out. I used batiks, recycled neutrals, print neutrals and a whole bunch of a black tone on tone to make those colors sing.”

Who Should Take this Course:

A beginning quilter who wants to learn tips and techniques that will make your quilting experience successful

Intermediate to advanced students who wish to refresh or supplement their skills.

Advanced Students who want to discover how quick it is to work with specialty rulers

Lesson 1: Wanderlust Overview

Wanderlust Quilt introduction and break down of units.

Making flying geese with stitch & flip corners.

Making flying geese with the Essential Triangle Tool.

Assembling Small Inner Star & Half inner star.

Making half square triangles with the Essential Triangle Tool.

Sewing large flying geese (two types) with Stitch & Flip method or Essential Triangle Tool.

Block Layout and Assembly with connecting corner demo. Full block & Half block.

Half Square Triangles, small and large joined to border units.

Joining border units and adding inner border.

Quilt finishing and Quilter Showcase.

Lesson 2: Half Square Triangles & Block Assembly.

Making half square triangles with the Essential Triangle Tool.

Sewing large flying geese (two types) with Stitch & Flip method or Essential Triangle Tool.

Block Layout and Assembly with connecting corner demo. Full block & Half block.

Lesson 3: Border blocks, quilt assembly and Binding

Half Square Triangles, small and large joined to border units.

Joining border units and adding inner border.

Machine & Hand stitched binding

Making a hanging sleeve

Lesson 4: Quilter Showcase

Bonnie shares her amazing quilts

The Wanderlust Quilt pattern will be included in the course a $7.99 value.

This video really sums up the workshop and explains everything that Bonnie will teach in the workshop.

Sign up today! Wanderlust Quilt with Bonnie Hunter – Scrap Quilting Basics from Beginning to Binding! starts on 4/8/2022 and goes through 5/6/2022. Registration ends on 4/22/2022.