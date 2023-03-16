Wanderlust with Bonnie Hunter – An Online Course

Have you registered for Wanderlust with Bonnie Hunter yet? In this online course, world class scrap quilter Bonnie Hunter takes you step-by-step through the process of creating her Wanderlust quilt. Scrappy Stars explode with color and come together easily in a variety of methods for simple unit construction. But don’t just take our word for it, Bonnie Hunter herself is here to tell you how this workshop will transform your quilting practice!

I’m so looking forward to teaching my Wanderlust workshop once again! Since we used my Essential Triangle Tool for a past Quiltville mystery, if you participated, you’ll already have it on hand for the Wanderlust project. Taking this workshop is just the ticket for refreshing techniques for when you need them and honing up some skills — wherever you have an internet connection, you can access my course. PERFECT!

Wanderlust by Bonnie Hunter

Not only will you learn to use the ruler and various techniques, but you’ll also have the instruction for making Wanderlust from my Addicted to Scraps book. Many of these same techniques and more MAY be used in one way or another during the Quiltville mystery — you’ll be ready!

What to Expect from Wanderlust with Bonnie Hunter

In this online course, world-class scrap quilter Bonnie Hunter takes you step-by-step through the process of creating her Wanderlust quilt. Scrappy Stars explode with color and come together easily in a variety of methods for simple unit construction. Learn a variety of techniques and applications for making Flying Geese and half-square triangles in multiple sizes and watch them come together in the stunning Wanderlust quilt, all from your scrap stash!

Also with enrollment, a free Wanderlust table runner pattern.

Bonnie will share her Essential Triangle Tool and Bonus Buddy ruler. She will share her techniques for using these rulers and show you how these tools can help make your scrap quilting a complete joy! The Wanderlust quilt digital pattern will be included as a free download in the course.

Who Should Take this Course?

✓ Beginner quilters who wants to learn tips and techniques that will make your quilting experience successful. ✓ Intermediate to advanced students who wish to refresh or supplement their skills. ✓ Advanced students who want to discover how quick it is to work with specialty rulers.

Still not convinced you should take this course? Here’s the gist of why Bonnie thinks it’s worth your while: camera angles, close-ups, repetition! Be sure to check out the contents of each lesson, too — we know you won’t be disappointed.

Lesson 1: Wanderlust Overview

✓ Wanderlust Quilt introduction and break down of units. ✓ Making Flying Geese with stitch & flip corners. ✓ Making Flying Geese with the Essential Triangle Tool. ✓ Assembling small inner stars and half inner stars. ✓ Making half-square triangles with the Essential Triangle Tool. ✓ Sewing large Flying Geese (two types) with the Stitch & Flip method or Essential Triangle Tool. ✓ Block layout and assembly with a “connecting corners” demo, full and half blocks. ✓ Half-square triangles, small and large, joined to the border units. ✓ Joining the border units and adding an inner border.

Lesson 2: Half-Square Triangles; Block Assembly.

✓ Making half-square triangles with the Essential Triangle Tool. ✓ Sewing large Flying Geese (two types) with the Stitch & Flip method or Essential Triangle Tool. ✓ Block layout and assembly with a “connecting corners” demo, full and half blocks.

Lesson 3: Border Blocks, Quilt Assembly, and Binding

✓ Half-square triangles, small and large, joined to the border units. ✓ Joining the border units and adding an inner border. ✓ Machine and hand-stitched binding ✓ Making a hanging sleeve

Lesson 4: Quilter Showcase

✓ I share the quilts from the Addicted to Scraps book, focusing on those that ALSO benefit from the use of the Essential Triangle Tool!

