Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Celebrate National Craft Month with $5.00 Patterns! > >
ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

Wanderlust with Bonnie Hunter – An Online Course

Quilting Daily
0 Comments

Have you registered for Wanderlust with Bonnie Hunter yet? In this online course, world class scrap quilter Bonnie Hunter takes you step-by-step through the process of creating her Wanderlust quilt. Scrappy Stars explode with color and come together easily in a variety of methods for simple unit construction. But don’t just take our word for it, Bonnie Hunter herself is here to tell you how this workshop will transform your quilting practice!

I’m so looking forward to teaching my Wanderlust workshop once again! Since we used my Essential Triangle Tool for a past Quiltville mystery, if you participated, you’ll already have it on hand for the Wanderlust project. Taking this workshop is just the ticket for refreshing techniques for when you need them and honing up some skills — wherever you have an internet connection, you can access my course. PERFECT!

Wanderlust with Bonnie Hunter - Online Course
Wanderlust by Bonnie Hunter

Not only will you learn to use the ruler and various techniques, but you’ll also have the instruction for making Wanderlust from my Addicted to Scraps book. Many of these same techniques and more MAY be used in one way or another during the Quiltville mystery — you’ll be ready!

What to Expect from Wanderlust with Bonnie Hunter

In this online course, world-class scrap quilter Bonnie Hunter takes you step-by-step through the process of creating her Wanderlust quilt. Scrappy Stars explode with color and come together easily in a variety of methods for simple unit construction. Learn a variety of techniques and applications for making Flying Geese and half-square triangles in multiple sizes and watch them come together in the stunning Wanderlust quilt, all from your scrap stash!

Also with enrollment, a free Wanderlust table runner pattern.

Bonnie will share her Essential Triangle Tool and Bonus Buddy ruler. She will share her techniques for using these rulers and show you how these tools can help make your scrap quilting a complete joy! The Wanderlust quilt digital pattern will be included as a free download in the course.

Who Should Take this Course?

Beginner quilters who wants to learn tips and techniques that will make your quilting experience successful.

Intermediate to advanced students who wish to refresh or supplement their skills.

Advanced students who want to discover how quick it is to work with specialty rulers.

Still not convinced you should take this course? Here’s the gist of why Bonnie thinks it’s worth your while: camera angles, close-ups, repetition! Be sure to check out the contents of each lesson, too — we know you won’t be disappointed.

Lesson 1: Wanderlust Overview

Wanderlust Quilt introduction and break down of units.

Making Flying Geese with stitch & flip corners.

Making Flying Geese with the Essential Triangle Tool.

Assembling small inner stars and half inner stars.

Making half-square triangles with the Essential Triangle Tool.

Sewing large Flying Geese (two types) with the Stitch & Flip method or Essential Triangle Tool.

Block layout and assembly with a “connecting corners” demo, full and half blocks.

Half-square triangles, small and large, joined to the border units.

Joining the border units and adding an inner border.

bonnie hunter wanderlust 2 Wanderlust with Bonnie Hunter new online quilt course

Lesson 2: Half-Square Triangles; Block Assembly.

Making half-square triangles with the Essential Triangle Tool.

Sewing large Flying Geese (two types) with the Stitch & Flip method or Essential Triangle Tool.

Block layout and assembly with a “connecting corners” demo, full and half blocks.

bonnie hunter wanderlust 4 Wanderlust with Bonnie Hunter new online quilt course

Lesson 3: Border Blocks, Quilt Assembly, and Binding

Half-square triangles, small and large, joined to the border units.

Joining the border units and adding an inner border.

Machine and hand-stitched binding

Making a hanging sleeve

Lesson 4: Quilter Showcase

I share the quilts from the Addicted to Scraps book, focusing on those that ALSO benefit from the use of the Essential Triangle Tool!

We hope you’ll join Bonnie in this fun and informative workshop, click here to sign up today!

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission from purchases — at no additional cost to you. We are grateful for your support.

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


The Quilts of Mountain Mist: Indispensable and Timeless
by Quilting Daily

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

How to Dye Fabric Parfait Style
by Carol Luddington

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler


Register