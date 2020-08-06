We All Have a Learning Curve

We’ve all been there…standing near a group of modern quilts hung at a show, clearly made by beginners who have talent, and wondering how that talent will evolve.

Will they move beyond squares and rectangles and design with curves?

Will they discover prints and patterned cloth, incorporating more texture into their graphic quilts while staying true to their aesthetic?

Will they learn to drop their feed dogs? Quilt a curve? Fashion a feather?

And what about finishing techniques, like binding and blocking, burying their threads, or mitering a corner?

More than seven years have passed since the first QuiltCon was held in Austin, Texas. While there, many of the above questions could be overheard on the show floor, most of which were voiced by well-meaning and experienced quilters—it was exciting to see a collection of truly modern work from around the United States (and beyond!) with a fresh and graphic vibe made by an enthusiastic breed of quilters. But in the eyes of the establishment, many of these quilters still had a lot to learn.

The Modern Quilt Guild (MQG) gave a much-needed shot in the arm to the entire quilting industry by infusing enthusiasm, joy, and creativity into an art form that generally followed the rules—and needed a bit of youthful exuberance to reflect the 21st Century vibe. But with that enthusiasm also came a fresh group of ‘newbies’ who would benefit from learning the ropes from experienced veterans, skilled in the finer points of quilting.

Thankfully, modern quilters have mentors in their midst to help guide their education in the finer points of the craft while not discouraging the innovation or essence of the aesthetic. We all remember grade-school teachers who insisted we “do it their way” and others who gently showed us the ropes while allowing individuality and exploration. The reality is that sometimes directions need to be followed to a “t”; other times, they may be interpreted and implemented individually. The art of teaching and learning both revolve around knowing which approach is best for each situation. Flexibility on both sides of the teaching/learning relationship may just lead to innovation.

Steph Skardal has developed an ingenious method to create paper pieced Drunkard’s Path blocks with tiny slivers of color. Photo courtesy of the artist.

The Modern Quilting Learning Curve

As with any learning curve, that of today’s modern quilter has been steep and substantial. New skills and knowledge were acquired quickly in all areas of design, piecing, quilting, and finishing techniques. In 2013, you were just as likely to see an exquisitely pieced quilt in need of additional work on the binding as you were a technically excellent quilt that was lightly quilted and could benefit from more time under the needle. However, as the years have passed and the membership of the MQG has benefited from extensive exposure to fine workmanship, thoughtful instruction, and many hours of hard work, the resulting quilts displayed at QuiltCon 2020 are a testament to their makers’ effort and willingness to learn. Piecing is precise and practiced. The new heights of design and implementation in workmanship rival that seen in Houston. The quilting is exquisite. Innovation abounds. And the joy in the craft? That is evident with every stitch.

The modern quilts of 2020 didn’t just happen. They were imagined, designed, edited, altered, sewn, un-sewn, re-sewn, and finished with the finest skills their makers could offer. Their passion and hard work shows!

