We Have Some News | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 87

Tracy Mooney
0 Comments

We Have News

Tracy, Lori and Ginger have news—some good, some sad. Stay tuned to find out what is happening.

Open Studios | The Latest

Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 87
Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 87

Last Segment | Favorite Podcast Episodes

Fine Finishes | Brought to You by HandiQuilter

HandiQuilter ambassador Veruschka Zarate joins Tracy to discuss how to quilt complicated designs.

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive
Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews
Follow Lori on Instagram @Lori_Bake

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram: @_quilting_daily
Find us on Facebook: Quilting Daily
Email us: [email protected]

