We Have Some News | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 87
We Have News
Tracy, Lori and Ginger have news—some good, some sad. Stay tuned to find out what is happening.
Open Studios | The Latest
Last Segment | Favorite Podcast Episodes
- Lori — Tracy’s 50th Birthday
- Ginger — Three! It’s a Magic and Mysterious Number
- Tracy — Are You an Artist or a Quilter?
Fine Finishes | Brought to You by HandiQuilter
HandiQuilter ambassador Veruschka Zarate joins Tracy to discuss how to quilt complicated designs.
FOLLOW THE HOSTS
Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive
Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews
Follow Lori on Instagram @Lori_Bake
TALK TO US!
Find us on Instagram: @_quilting_daily
Find us on Facebook: Quilting Daily
Email us: [email protected]
Have a technical question?Contact Us
Join the Conversation!