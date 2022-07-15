We’re Launching Series 4000 of Love of Quilting TV!

It’s the latest series of Love of Quilting TV! The 4000 series has just launched and is full of fresh quilts and new techniques!

The 4000 series of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting TV is now airing on your local PBS affiliate and is available as a download or part of your Quilting Daily TV subscription!

So, what does this season have in store for you?

Sara Gallegos introduces some lovely projects, including her Cabin on Bear Lake on episode 4008, a quilt design inspired by the need for a warm, cozy quilt to bring to the family cabin in the remote Northern Woods. The design is based on Log Cabin quilt blocks and Bear Paw quilt blocks, and incorporates all kinds of plaids. And for warmth, Sara used quilter’s flannel!

Episode 4008 Cabin on Bear Lake is filled with flannel coziness.

On episode 4001, Sara’s Tulip Festival wall hanging honors the Tulip Time Festival, a 90-year old tradition in the town of Holland, Michigan. Sara explores appliqué and free-motion thread painting in this episode.

Episode 4001 Tulip Festival incorporates appliqué and thread painting.

Angela Huffman presents Bluegrass Jamboree on episode 4009, incorporating some of her clever patchwork techniques. Combining different styles of bright, whirling Pinwheel quilt blocks with a black background, this quilt is as fun and dazzling as the fireworks at the state fair!

Episode 4009 Bluegrass Jamboree is filled with dazzling techniques!

Angela also shares ways to ‘feather your nest,’ do to speak—Feather Love (a quilt by Ramona Sorenson) gets special treatment on two episodes. On episode 4003, Angela constructs a table runner version of the quilt in rainbow colors (and using a heat-insulated batting called InsulBright), and the teaches how to quilt it with feathers on your home sewing machine using free-motion. On the following episode, show number 4004, Angela uses the same pattern to show feather quilting on the frame. Loops, swirls, spines, and tucks—subtly different shapes and movements create entirely unique designs!

One episodes 4003 Feather Live I and 4004 Feather Love II, you’ll learn how to piece Feather Love and how to quilt it—on both a sit-down domestic machine and a frame!

We’re joined by two guests in Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting this season as well, Nadine Knecht and Valerie Uland.

Nadine is a master of machine embroidery, and specializes in how to incorporate machine embroidery into your quilting… in ways you would never have imagined! In episode 4002 Flock Together, she replaces applique with some jaw-dropping stitching—some complex, and some incredibly simple but creative. In episode 4010 Enchanted Garden, she combines machine embroidery with colored pencils and fixative to create custom fabric for a border…And that’s just one technique she shows!

One episode 4002 Flock Together and 4010 Enchanted Garden, master of machine embroidery Nadine Knecht shows stunning ways to use your sewing machine!

Valerie Uland joined us on episode 4013—A Little Bit Fishy to teach appliqué and how to work with ombre fabric. The result is an adorable baby quilt that is quick and easy and perfect for any new baby!

One episode 4013—A Little Bit Fishy, Valerie Uland uses windowed appliqué and ombre fabric to create a delightful baby quilt.

It’s a wonderful series, that includes so much more! Make sure you tune in to join us in the sewing studio!