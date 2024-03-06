IG Quilt Fest is an annual celebration of all things quilt-related on Instagram! This event brings together quilters from all over the world to share their love of the craft and showcase their amazing creations. The festival usually takes place in the month of March, with a new theme announced each day for participants to interpret in their own unique ways. Quilters then post photos of their quilts on Instagram using the designated hashtag for that day. This allows everyone to see the amazing variety of styles and techniques that are used to create these beautiful works of art!

Connect with Fellow Quilters

There are tons of reasons why you should participate in this fun and engaging event! First of all, it’s a great way to connect with other quilters and build a community. When you share photos of your own quilts and check out what others post, you can get inspired by new ideas, techniques, and color combinations that you might never have thought of on your own. Plus, you get to see quilts from all over the world! What a great reminder that quilting is a universal language that can bring people together regardless of their location or background.

Check out the hashtag #IGQuiltFest for endless inspiration!

Celebrate Creativity

Another thing we love about IG Quilt Fest is that it’s a wonderful way to showcase the incredible talent of quilters from all walks of life. Everyone knows that quilts are not just practical objects that keep us warm. They’re also works of art that can be passed down through generations and tell stories about the people who made them. So when you share your quilts on Instagram, you also share the beauty and value of this timeless craft with the world!

Have Sew Much Fun

Finally, IG Quilt Fest is just plain fun! There’s something thrilling about seeing a new theme announced each day and trying to come up with a quilt that fits the prompt. It’s like a creative challenge that encourages you to think outside the box and try new things. Plus, it’s always exciting to see your own work featured alongside other amazing quilts from around the world!

How to Participate in IG Quilt Fest

Joining IG Quilt Fest is easy and open to everyone who loves quilting. All you really need is an Instagram account and some photos of your quilts! But just in case you’re not sure what to do, below are our tips for how to join IG Quilt Fest.

1 Follow the IG Quilt Fest Account: Amy Ellis’ Instagram account is where the daily themes and hashtags are announced. Following her is a great way to stay up-to-date on the festival and get inspired by other quilters’ work. 2 Check the Daily Themes: Starting on March 1st, a new theme will be announced each day. Make sure to check Amy’s account or the hashtags (#IGQuiltFest and #IGQuiltFest2024) for that day’s theme. 3 Share Your Quilt Photo: Take a photo of your quilt that fits the day’s theme and post it on your Instagram account. Make sure to include the designated hashtags (#IGQuiltFest and #IGQuiltFest2024) in your caption so that other quilters can find your post. 4 Engage with Other Participants: Be sure to check out the hashtags (#IGQuiltFest and #IGQuiltFest2024) each day to see what other quilters have posted. Like and comment on other participants’ photos to show your support and connect with other quilters. 5 Participate All Month: There are 31 themes in total, so there are plenty of opportunities to share your work and connect with other quilters throughout the month. And we’re officially challenging you to participate in all 31 days!

You never know how you’ll be inspired during IG Quilt Fest!

Get Inspired, Stay Inspired

That’s it! If you just follow the steps above, you can join the IG Quilt Fest fun and connect with other quilters from around the world. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, this is a great way to share your love of quilting and showcase your beautiful creations. Have you ever participated in IG Quilt Fest? Or are you planning to this year? We want to see your creations! Be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below.