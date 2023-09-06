What to Do with Ugly Fabric: 11 Ways to Embrace the Quirk

We’ve all done it. Among our colorful stash of fabrics, we’ve managed to collect some less-than-lovely prints that make us scratch our heads and wonder, “What was I thinking?” And now you’re sitting there wondering what to do with ugly fabric other than throw it out. But fear not, fellow quilting enthusiasts — those unsightly prints can still be useful! So let’s dive headfirst into the world of ugly quilting fabrics with 11 ingenious ways to use them.

1 Cut into Tiny Patches: As many successful designers know, if your fabric patch is ugly, you just haven’t cut it small enough. Petite patchwork, teeny appliqué bits, or tiny paper foundation-pieced sections are perfect hiding places. Or why not apply fusible web to those prints and cut them into small fragments you can fuse to a background for confetti blocks? These Four-Patches use 1½” squares of funky fabric swatches from the 90s. In my Picking Up the Pieces quilt, the ugly vanishes. 2 Piece a Scrappy Utility Quilt: You might not want to take your quilted masterpiece outside for a picnic or concert. But a utility quilt constructed from ugly prints and leftover scraps may be just the ticket. Cutting uniform patch sizes will make it quicker and easier to stitch everything together into a useful throw. Ugly fabrics and scraps can play together for an awesome quilt made especially for the great outdoors. 3 Make Leaders and Enders: While stitching up other projects, save thread and protect your patchwork from getting chewed up in your machine by starting and ending your stitching with ugly fabric leaders and enders. Keep ugly patches next to your machine for leaders and enders. 4 Explore Crazy Quilting: Embrace the chaos by combining mismatched fabrics, odd shapes, and decorative stitches for a wonderfully eclectic and textured quilt or colorful crumb blocks. Less-than-lovely prints are barely noticeable in my crumb blocks. 5 Fussy-Cut Appliqué or Patches: Fussy cut those prints to create a whimsical scene. Cut out showy floral motifs for a fancy collage. Or add kooky novelty patches to an “I-Spy” quilt. What could be more fun than fussy-cutting your collection of crazy novelty prints for a whimsical “I-Spy” quilt? 6 Hide in the Background: Can you hide the ugly? That stand-alone fabric might make an ideal background if you can cover the more unsightly parts with appliqué or embellishments. A fat quarter bundle might come with a print or two you won’t like. To make one batik less distracting, I appliquéd geckos over the worse parts. 7 Use for Binding, Backing, or Hanging Sleeve: Use an unsightly print to add a surprising element to a binding or in an otherwise hidden part. Another unfavorite fabric made it into the backing of my gecko quilt. The leftover background batik was perfect for a hanging sleeve. 8 Create Modern/Abstract Designs: Embrace the unconventional by cutting ugly colors or prints into bold lines, geometric shapes, or unexpected accents for a modern or abstract art quilt. Since I’m not a big fan of orange, I rarely add it to my stash. But this design wasn’t nearly as dynamic before I added narrow strips of a fiery orange 9 Practice Free Motion Quilting: Turn that garish print into a quilt sandwich to practice your free motion quilting. Quilting around printed motifs will help build your free motion skills. The color combination in this print hurts my eyes—but it was the perfect print to play with free-motion quilting. 10 Testing a New Technique: New to joining pieces with curves? Unsure of patch sizes for foundation piecing? Practice and test your skills with your ugly fabric stash. I could see more curved piecing practice was necessary before proceeding with my New York Beauty design. 11 Organize an Ugly Fabric Swap: An ugly fabric swap can be a fun and creative way to spend time with friends while repurposing what might otherwise go to waste. Make the event even more exciting by holding an Ugly Fabric Contest and encouraging everyone to vote for their favorite ugly fabric.

And the winner is?

Go Get to Quilting

Now you know exactly what to do with ugly fabric! So, the next time you find yourself face-to-face with a less-than-appealing print in your fabric stash, remember this: Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder, and creativity knows no bounds. Don’t shy away from unconventional prints or odd-colored fabrics; instead, put them to good use or harness their potential to add character and depth to your projects. Even the ugliest can be transformed into something extraordinary in the hands of a determined and imaginative quilter. Explore all the possibilities. And share your ideas for using ugly fabrics with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments.