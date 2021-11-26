When You Gift a Quilt

Is a quilt you gift more meaningful than one you keep? A friend’s off-hand comment convinced me to give away a quilt I’d been working on for years, and I’m so grateful I did.

Long ago, I decided to never make a quilt for anyone over the age of 3. Fabrics are expensive, and my time even more so. Making a baby quilt is no problem; I can sew—and quilt—a baby quilt in a weekend. And if it’s not perfect, the baby rarely minds! An adult, bed-sized quilt takes me months to make. Sometimes, as in the case of Blueberry Cabins, it can take me years. Why invest all that time to just give it away?

As an extra “gift,” I wrote up the cutting and assembly instructions for this quilt. You’ll find them at the end of the article

Having never made a Log Cabin quilt in more than 20 years of quilting (possibly because I’m so slow!), I decided it was time. It started with a luscious, rich blue fabric found at a local shop in Ohio. Not navy, the color could only be described as a deep sapphire.

Blue isn’t normally my color, so I needed to amass more. I was picturing a very traditional scrappy, blue-and-white Log Cabin, with Ohio Star centers. And scrappy, as you know, means LOTS of fabric. So over the course of three or four years, every time I visited a quilt shop or attended a quilt show, I’d pick up a little yardage, another fat quarter, a stack of squares in brilliant blue or creamy white.

When I moved from Ohio to Iowa, the stacks of fabrics moved with me. A series of new local quilt shops meant more fabric to be purchased, as well as a few spools of sapphire thread.

When I moved again—this time to Colorado, to produce the “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting” public television show here—the fabric came along, as did an increasing sense of UFO quilt guilt.

So I sewed a series of 3-inch Ohio Stars in blue and white, and they were darling. In fact, they fit a little frame we had on the set and served as a perfect backdrop to the set of “Love of Quilting”.

And that’s exactly where those little darling stars stayed for 2½ years—on the set of “Love of Quilting.”

See my little blue-and-white Ohio Stars behind Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman on the set of Love of Quilting?

In 2020—six years after I first started collecting fabrics—I moved one more time to a house I’d purchased that had room for a sewing space. The fabric came with me.

It was time. I now had a design wall, a cutting table, and plenty of room to spread out.

The entire month of November, as the weather turned nasty, I cut and sewed and pressed, marveling more and more at these beautiful fabrics. So traditional, so pretty, this quilt wasn’t show-y, but it was striking.

This quilt was the first I ever constructed using my new design wall. It kept growing…

The quilt grew. And as it grew, so did a thought—this quilt reminds me of Cassie.

Cassie is my older sister. Quiet, solid, a little bit salty, but good-humored, she literally has a white picket fence and the life that goes with it. Her birthstone is a sapphire, like the fabrics. She lives in Ohio, like the patchwork stars. And this large, family-sized quilt was big enough for her entire family to snuggle under.

I briefly thought about splitting it into two throw-sized quilts, but that would ruin the Barn Raising layout, which was beautifully balanced. Much like Cassie.

Did I really want to give away this gorgeous, gorgeous quilt? I mean, Cassie appreciates quilts, but would she like this quilt? This quilt that had taken me years to build?

It was a friend’s off-hand comment about another project that decided me: “I’ve always felt that quilts I give away are somehow more meaningful.”

I sewed the last seams over Thanksgiving, being grateful for many things, but especially family. And thinking about my friend’s comment.

Follow-up: Cassie received her quilt in time for her September birthday. She loved it, and then read my note, which it made her cry. Yes, I’d say this quilt has been made more meaningful.

Blueberry Cabins

Quilt Size: 88” x 88”

Blocks: 11” finished

(Ohio Stars 3-1/2” finished)

For Ohio Star:

Cut 1 blue square for center, 1-3/4” (A)

Cut 4 white squares for background, 1-3/4” (A)

Cut 2 blue squares for star points, 2-3/4” (B)

Cut 2 white squares for star points, 2-3/4” (B)

Using the Quick-Pieced Hourglass method https://www.quiltingdaily.com/sew-easy-quick-pieced-hourglass-units/, make 4 blue-and-white hourglass units for star points, using (B) squares. (I found it helpful to press seams open.) Trim down hourglass units to 1-3/4”. (A guide to trimming hourglasses can be found here. https://www.quiltingdaily.com/sew-easy-trimming-oversized-hourglass-units)

Join the units to create the Ohio Star.

Make 64 Ohio Star units.

For Log Cabin:

Cut strips from blue and white fabrics, 1-3/4” x wof. Subcut into:

Blue 4”

Blue 5-1/4”

White 5-1/4”

White 6-1/2”

Blue 6-1/2”

Blue 7-3/4”

White 7-3/4”

White 9”

Blue 9”

Blue 10-1/4”

White 10-1/4”

White 11-1/2”

Sew strips to Ohio Stars, beginning with the shortest and moving clockwise, following the order above. Press as you go, squaring up as needed. Make 64 blocks.

Quilt Assembly:

Determine your desired layout, and then join blocks into rows, and then join rows to assemble to quilt top.

Quilt as desired! I used the Garden Swirl motif.

I used the Garden Swirl motif to quilt Blueberry Cabins.

What is the Most Meaningful Quilt You’ve Gifted?

We asked this question on the McCall’s Quilting Facebook page, and were stunned by the 500 replies. Here are just a few of the wonderful, wonderful comments!

Made my daughter and her new husband a quilt for their wedding. Referred to it as the “baby-making quilt,” a phrase I borrowed from the movie The Proposal. Just want to say, it works! I have three grandchildren!

Lisa Delmont MacNeil

Hugo, Minnesota

My daughter on her wedding, made from all the leftover materials from her childhood.

Priscilla Sutton Rowland

Henderson, Kentucky

My grandmother. It was the first ever star quilt that I had made. She loved that quilt until her last breath.

Lori Wittmuss

Lincoln, Nebraska

Quilt by Lori Witmuss, held up by her grandmother.

Always the one I just gave until I gift another one!

Linda Dern

Buckeye, Arizona

Three years ago, I got to meet my biological half-brother. I decided to design and make a quilt for his dog for Christmas. Then I decided to make one for his cat. Well, I couldn’t make the dog and the cat a quilt, and not make one for my brother and his spouse! The whole family was surprised and delighted with their Christmas “hugs.”

Ramona Sorenson

Springville, Utah

My best girlfriend borrowed a quilt from me to cover her mother’s casket at the service instead of flowers. I gifted her the quilt.

Tami Pollard

Hampton, Virginia

When my mom passed, I took all of her flannel PJs, cut them up, and made a quilt for my dad. I used a few of his old flannel shirts on the back so that they are always together. He loved it, and used it until he passed away, 8 years after she did. They had a very special niece who helped me clean out their house; I gifted the quilt to her.

Lynne Meier Kubik

Westminster, Colorado

A surprise quilt to my niece. She loved it, posting on Facebook so all her friends and colleagues would see it. Memorable, because it’s never certain that someone will love a “surprise quilt.”

Mary Saylor

State College, Pennsylvania

One of my uncles told me he had always wanted a quilt made from ties. He gave me a bag full of them. “Did you wear all these ties?” I asked him. “No,” he said, “I bought them all at a yard sale.” It turned out very nice, and my uncle loves that quilt.

Rayna Werth

Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania