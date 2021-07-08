Which is the Scrappiest Season of Love of Quilting?

The latest series of Love of Quilting—the 3800 series—is set to launch this month, airing nationally on public television and available through our streaming subscription on Quilting Daily. I love a good scrap quilt (as do most of quilters!), and I’m delighted by the number of scrap quilt episodes we have this round. It made me wonder, what series of Love of Quilting is the scrappiest…?

I decided to dig into past series to find out!

Some of the older seasons with Liz Porter and Marianne Fons have some truly amazing scrap quilts—my personal favorites are Libby’s Log Cabin from 2500 series and Emily’s Wedding Quilt from the 2200 series.

But the most recent scrap-tastic series of Love of Quilting has got to be the 3200 series now available within our Quiling Daily TV offerings!

Not only does it take the prize for the most number of scrap quilts featured, the 3200 series of Love of Quilting also wins for the number of scrap quilting techniques used.

In episode 3203—Patchworthy, Marianne Fons joined us again on the set of Love of Quilting to showcase a classic scrap quilt. The 9-Patch units, which finish at 3” x 3”, are as traditional as can be, with the dark-light-dark colors. What’s really fun about this episode is that these 9-Patches were part of block exchange with Liz Porter and friends. In addition to being fun, block swaps are a way to generate a lot of variety within your fabrics. All these 3” x 3” 9-Patch units made their way into completely different quilts. Marianne’s quilt joins the units into a larger 9-Patch, and then framed those with colored settings. A few of the 9-Patches also made their way into her unique sashing!

Marianne also brought Liz Porter’s quilt—Liz’s Patchwork—to show another way to use those scrappy little 9-Patches! It’s always nice to see what quilts Liz and Marianne are working on during their retirement!

On episode 3204—Chain Link Pillow, Sara Gallegos shared a project that is an ideal way to use a few leftover scraps, and also test out a slightly more challenging design. The Chain Link pattern can be thought of as a slightly simpler variation on a Double Wedding, the way it creates curved, interlocking chains. Piecing an entire quilt would be a feat, but a pillow is a more friendly way to dip your toe in! You only need a handful of scraps, so maybe using up a few leftovers for a current quilt to make a matching pillow is the way to go! I love that Sara introduced a few additional scraps with fusible lettering. (The phrase “Be Kind” was picked out by her daughter!)

On episode 3209—Starry Surprise, Mary Fons shared her scrap quilt. The quilt features marvelous scraps of red, a hallmark of Mary’s style. She really can make red go with anything! In addition to some in-set seams, these blocks feature a technique what is very well-suited to scrap quilting: fussy-cutting. At the center of each Pinwheel Star block is a fussy-cut novelty print, make this a charming hide-and-seek style design. (For a scrap quilting bonus, her quilt has a scrappy binding!)

A unique scrap quilting technique shows up in episode 3212—Simple Crazy Piecing, which is—you guessed it—crazy piecing. Sara Gallegos shows of the concept using paper piecing, which is actually different than the approach the quilt designer took. In the Crumbly Leaves quilt, Bea Lea used a method some quilters refer to as “crumb piecing”—sewing together all kind of tiny scraps into a bigger piece of “fabric,” and then sub-cutting that. Crazy piecing and crumb piecing are absolute scrap-busting powerhouses, and can really loosen up those creative muscles.

The last style and technique for scrap quilting I want to mentioned is episode 3202—Getting Gussied Up. Angela Huffman brought a veritable menagerie of quilts, all using fabric collage! Laura Heine, an independent quilt designer, has really popularized the technique in recent years, and inspired Angela to create Gus the penguin, who is collaged together from a multitude of floral fabrics and novelty prints. She framed Gus with some fussy-cut borders embellished with a bit more fabric collage.

The fabric collage is one of my favorite scrap quilting techniques I’ve ever seen featured on “Love of Quilting,” and has resulted in my stockpile of floral fabrics growing quite large… It might be time to give this technique a try!