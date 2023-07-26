Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert

For most of us, our handmade quilts are prized objects. Most often, they’re passed between family members or gifted to friends. But what about those special pieces? Pieces like vintage quilts we pick up at auctions, heirlooms made by our ancestors, or contemporary masterpieces created with expertise and care. As many of us know, these quilts are true treasures. So, why get a quilt appraised? In many cases, our prized quilts can be worth much more than their sentimental value!

For these special quilts, you might consider working with a professional quilt appraiser to learn more about your treasure. A qualified appraiser has been through extensive training and certification by a professional organization. They are trained and certified to give accurate information about the value of a quilt.

Appraiser Mary Kerr, certified by the American Quilter’s Society, will be offering both verbal and written appraisals on August 5 at the Maker Festival in Lancaster, PA. To schedule an appointment, email [email protected] . Walk-ins are welcome. Written appraisals are $75 each, and verbal evaluations are $25.

Why Get a Quilt Appraised?

As you can imagine, there are many reasons to have a quilt appraised. For newer quilts, the focus of the appraisal may be more on the design, workmanship, and artistic merit. But vintage appraisals may home in on the condition of the quilt, rarity of the design, and historical significance.

The construction of this wool quilt was all done by hand. Each piece of fabric was hand sewn onto the back side of a foundation fabric in a Pineapple Block pattern. Four blocks created a stunning radiating pattern.

And just remember, whether your quilts are antique or contemporary, the process is the same. First, you’ll start with identifying a qualified appraiser who has the knowledge and expertise to provide the information you need. Then you’ll work with them to evaluate your quilts! A written appraisal will provide you with a depth of information about your quilt, help you learn more about the piece, and document the quilt’s value.

After the blocks were made, they were sewn together on the front and the seams were secured, again by hand, on the back leaving a small ridge around each block.

4 Reasons Why a Quilt Might Need Appraisal

1 Understanding the Historical Significance of a Quilt: Does your quilt hail from a specific time period, have ties to a special event or a specific community? If so, an appraiser may help you determine the quilt’s age and the context in which it was made. They will look for clues from the fabrics chosen, construction techniques, imagery, and more. An appraisal can help document the quilts significance and answer many questions about the maker. 2 Quilt Provenance: Many times, a quilt’s origin is unknown. This is one of the reasons it is important to label your quilts! In some cases, an appraisal can help establish the authenticity and provenance of a quilt, particularly if it is a vintage or antique piece. This information can be valuable for collectors, museums, and quilt historians. Quilt Appraisers are certified through rigorous programs, including the American Quilter’s Society. “Qualified and accredited certifying organizations, such as the American Quilter’s Society (AQS), have the responsibility of testing and certifying only those candidates that exhibit the necessary skills, knowledge, experience, and ethical practices that conform to their uniform standards and practices.” -AQS 3 Documenting Value: If you sell or donate your work, it may be helpful to have an appraiser set its value. In addition to objectively outlining the quilt’s historical significance, quality, craftsmanship, the value will also be noted by the appraiser. This might be useful for tax purposes especially if the piece is donated. 4 Valuation for Insurance Purposes: If your quilt is damaged, lost, or stolen, having a written appraisal on file helps establish its worth and ensure appropriate compensation.

The practical reasons aside, I’m having a family quilt appraised at Stitch Fest Lancaster for personal reasons. And, honestly, it’s because I just want to learn more about it! This quilt is made of thin wool and was foundation pieced onto a calico background. In fact, there is no batting between the layers, and it absolutely sings with a joyful use of color. So I want to know: How old is it? Where was it made? And why does this vintage quilt look surprisingly modern?

Will You Get a Quilt Appraised?

Many of us treasure our quilts, especially those from family members long gone. And as you can see, having a quilt appraised can add to your knowledge of the of the technical and historical significance. But maybe more important than that, it will strengthen your ties to the original maker and allow you to appreciate their work – and their craft – more fully. So, now that we’ve answered the question “why get a quilt appraised,” it’s time to pick out some designs to have evaluated! And be sure to share your experiences with us on Facebook, Instagram, or the comments below.

Best,

Vivika DeNegre