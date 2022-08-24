Why Portrait Quilts are Making a Comeback

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

A portrait is generally an image that captures an individual’s face in an artistic way. A great portrait also speaks to the viewer with a fresh voice and reveals the story behind the image. Lately, we’ve been seeing some exceptional examples of portrait quilts. Have you noticed, too?

Artist and museum docent Vivien Zepf shared this treasured catalogue with me at a taping of Quilting Arts TV in 2020, just as this exhibit opened.

What is it about the human face that makes a quilter want to recreate it in our artwork? From preschool stick figures to high school drawing class, many of us dabbled in making portraits long before we started quilting. But the inspiration to capture an image our favorite person – whether on a canvas or in cloth – is the same. We are all fascinated by portraits.

Jill Kerttula’s masterful self-portrait, “Just Thinking” won the Master Award for Innovative Artistry at the 2021 International Quilt Festival, Houston.

Portraiture is not a new art quilting trend, but one that has been growing and changing over the past decade. I noticed a renewal of interest over the last few years as the portrait quilts of Bisa Butler were featured first at the Katonah Museum of Art, then the Art Institute of Chicago, and later at the Museum of Fine Art, Boston.

Art Quilt Portraits

I’d like to think that every portrait we render in fabric and thread captures more than just the representation of the face of the subject. Creating a portrait is an intimate act and speaks volumes about the artist as well as his or her subject. What is important to them? What ideals do they share? What does the expression (or the background, or the clothing) say about the human condition?

Sandra Bruce’s work, Self Portrait was inspired by contemporary painter Chuck Close. Her 80” x 80” quilt is made up of 1,600 2” squares.

As a piece of art – no matter what technique or medium is used – a portrait reflects the social constructs of the time in which it is made, the personal values of the artist, and the interests of the individual depicted in the final work. Quilters have learned through trial and error to create portrait quilts using a wide variety of techniques, and each artist captures their subjects differently.

Laurie’s pop-art inspired quilt captures the sophisticated glance of her model and reflects their shared love of fashion.

For instance, quilt artist Laurie Ceesay gathers inspiration from the masterful painters and printmakers (such as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein) of the pop-art movement. Her portrait quilts are striking in their modern depiction of contemporary women, catching them in poses that are both sophisticated and sleek. Laurie uses technology to help simplify and enlarge a photograph and then creates her work with an appliqué technique. She has a way of capturing what is important to her subjects – fashion, image, and personal style. Her work is firmly rooted in this age and time.

Where is your art quilting taking you? How do portrait quilts fit into your own artistic practice? Is it time to explore this long-time trend? Consider learning more with Quilting Arts! Check out the online workshop such as Fused Raw-edge Applique Portraits with Lea McComas, or by exploring the eBook Portraits in Cloth. They are great places to start!

Best,

Vivika DeNegre

Editor