Work It Wednesday – Quilt Retreat Project

While my job at Quilting Daily is all about quilting, there is actually very little sewing that goes on as part of my job. I know, so sad, right?! So, when I have a quilt retreat with my sewing friends, I plan all sorts of projects that I want to work on. I recently returned from a glorious four-day quilt retreat in the foothills of Colorado, and I want to share my quilt retreat project I worked on during my stay.

I have a fat quarter bundle that I have been hanging on to for over 10 years, just admiring it sitting on my shelf, too pretty to ever actually cut into. It was probably one of the first ones I ever had, and I just love the gradient of the neutral fabrics.

The sacred fat quarter stack: Little Black Dress 2 by Basic Grey for Moda Fabrics.

Well, when I saw Michelle Freedman’s Welcome Back Home quilt in the Fall 2024 issue of Love of Quilting I felt like I had finally found a pattern worthy of breaking into that special bundle.

The pattern is written to use yardage but I wanted to use my fat quarters, so Love of Quilting Editor, Valerie Uland, helped me with the math.

Stack two fat quarters on top of one another and then cut.

I layered two fat quarters together and cut:

2 squares 5-3/4″ (A)

5 squares 4-1/2″ (B)

16 squares 2-1/2″ (C)

This will make two blocks with opposite color placements.

Light colored star on dark background.

Dark colored star on light background.

These blocks come together very easily and utilize the 8-at-a-time Triangle-Squares and Stitch-and-Flip Corners techniques.

Tape on the sewing machine helps me keep my stitching straight.

To avoid having to mark the stitching line on all the patches, I mark the table of my sewing machine with a piece of tape to act as a guide when feeding my patches through. This article also has some helpful tips for successful stitch and flipping.

Last seam of the block.

I can’t wait to make more blocks. Look how pretty these are turning out using my beloved bundle! Hopefully I’ll be able to stitch up more before my next quilt retreat!

Finished blocks.

