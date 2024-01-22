Quilt Binding Tutorial: Our Top Tips, Techniques, & More

“Bind the quilt to finish.” That simple instruction, which ends almost every quilt pattern ever written, refers to a step in the quiltmaking process that in itself requires a few different steps. When a quilt pattern editor writes “bind the quilt to finish,” it’s assumed that the quilter knows what this means. But for those of you who may not know exactly what steps to take next, we’re sharing a quilt binding tutorial that’s oh-sew helpful! Dive in to get a few fun and beginner-friendly methods you’ll love.

A pieced scrappy binding

Continuous Double-Fold Binding

Most patterns assume you will use a continuous double-fold binding technique in which you:

1 Stitch together narrow strips of fabric with diagonal seams to make one long strip. 2 Press your binding strip lengthwise and wrong sides together. 3 Align the raw edges with the trimmed raw edge of the quilt. 4 Machine stitch through all layers with a 1/4″ seam allowance and going around all four corners. 5 Fold the binding over to enclose the raw edge of the quilt. 5 Stitch the binding’s fold to the other side by hand or machine.

That’s a lot to infer from a simple phrase like “bind the quilt to finish.” But the truth is that there are enough different ways to bind a quilt to fill, well, if not a full-length book at least a thick booklet. Let’s take a quick look at the individual steps involved in binding a quilt.

Determining Your Binding Technique

Besides the traditional double-fold technique, there are other methods such as single-fold, faced, faux piping, and pillowcase bindings. Each requires its own set of considerations.

Cutting Binding Strips

There are two aspects to cutting binding strips: width and grainline. The standard recommended width in our patterns is 2-1/2″ for a double-fold binding. But I will confess to you right now that I am more of a 2-1/4″ gal when it comes to my quilts, except when I’m not. In fact, just a couple of weeks ago I cut binding strips at 2-1/8″ because I didn’t have quite enough of the fabric I wanted to use to allow 2-1/4″ strips.

And you know what? It worked really well and I may do it more often. Meanwhile, some intrepid and experienced quilters I know just go straight for the 2″ strips. What it boils down to is that the width at which you cut your strips should be based on your comfort level and the look you want for the quilt you’re making.

Occasionally I like to use an extra-wide binding to spotlight a particular fabric.

And then there’s grainline. While strips cut across the width of the fabric, or crossgrain, are the right choice for most quilts with straight sides and 90-degree corners, you will want to cut strips on the fabric’s bias if your quilt has edges with curves or unusual angles.

Stitching the Binding Strip to the Quilt

What side do you join your binding to first, the front or the back? Do you finish the opposite side by hand or machine? Or are you one of those people who can stitch a binding to the front and back at the same time? So many choices! And what about trimming the extra length and joining the ends?

I have been known to use my daughters’ hair clips to hold the layers together when stitching a binding to a quilt.

A Learning Experience

A few years ago, when it had been a long time since I’d last finished a quilt, I spent an afternoon one weekend checking out YouTube videos on joining the ends of my binding strip because I couldn’t remember how to do it. Again, the variety of ways in which people approach this step can be a little overwhelming.

In a 2014 blog post for Quilters Newsletter, I wrote about trying new binding techniques in combination with one another on three small quilts. While I ultimately succeeded, I also encountered some challenges, particularly with trying to join the ends of the binding strip. So I used the technique that Patrick Lose demonstrated in an episode of Quilters Newsletter TV: The Quilters’ Community and was able to get comfortable with it! Here’s the episode featuring Patrick Lose demonstrating his binding technique.

Lori Baker’s Lesson

On a baby quilt she made last year, Lori Baker — who is a whiz at joining her bindings entirely by machine — learned why we typically recommend joining binding strips with diagonal rather than straight seams.

“I pieced the back and used the extra fabric that I cut away after I’d quilted to make the binding. The seams on the binding are straight, not diagonal, so there is quite a bit of bulk at each seam in the binding. I paid special attention as I was pressing the binding to get those seams as flat as possible. I used lots of steam and really took my time. But the bulk was still enough that I had to be careful as I was stitching so my sewing machine would go over the “bump.” My conclusion is that there is a reason we recommend the seams in the binding be on the diagonal.” – Lori Baker, Expert Quilter

More Binding Tutorials You’ll Love

If you’re looking for more in-depth binding tutorials, tricks and tools, you’ve come to the right place. Machine Quilt Binding Made Easy! with Jenny Kae Quilts is an on-demand webinar in which Jenny describes how to: square up your quilt; cut, piece and press binding; attach your quilt binding to both sides of the quilt hide your ends and create PERFECT quilt corners; and create fast, accurate, beautiful machine binding.

Hand Quilt Binding with Laura Roberts is another on-demand webinar in which Laura talks about: what supplies you need; how to prepare a quilt for hand binding; how to use binding clips, pins, hair clips, fusible web, even glue to hold binding in place for stitching; blind (slip) stitch and ladder stitch; the secret to getting a full binding (and why you want it); how to professionally finish mitered corners; techniques for binding scallops, and how to finish prairie point and rickrack edges; when and how to use facings instead of binding; and why and how to apply extra-wide binding.

In Worry-Free Binding Every Time, Liz Porter – expert quilter – offers up tips for a worry-free binding every time. A quilt’s binding is one of the most critical and important parts of a quilt, so this is definitely something you’ll want to know more about! You’ll learn how to perfectly bind corners and ends so your quilts will look more professional than those of other quilt makers. If you ever wanted an expert quilter’s tips on how to construct and finish binding, you’ve come to the right place!

