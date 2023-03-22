It’s time to talk about how to choose fabric for a scrap quilt. Now we can hear some of you saying, “but if it’s a scrap quilt, then why do I need to worry about how to select fabric? Anything goes when you’re making a scrap quilt, right?” In theory, yes, you’re right. In practice, however, there are a few things to keep in mind.

You may have heard the quilters maxim, Color gets all the credit, but value does all the work, and boy, does it bear repeating in terms of scrap quilts. The best, most sparkling scrap quilts prioritize a fabrics value how light, medium or dark it is over color and print every time. So let’s hear from some of the experts, starting with the Scrap Queen herself, Bonnie Hunter, who writes the Addicted to Scraps column for Quiltmaker magazine.

Scrap Quilts with Bonnie Hunter

In Bonnie Hunter’s Scrap Quilts workshop, Bonnie shows you how to put your scraps to better use by learning how to not only save them, but use them to their full potential. The course was inspired by Bonnies favorite blocks found in her Addicted to Scraps column and includes 6 different quilt projects!

Bonnie Hunter’s Wanderlust Quilt Workshop

In her Wanderlust Quilt workshop, Bonnie takes you step-by-step through the process of creating her Wanderlust quilt. Scrappy stars explode with color and come together easily in a variety of methods for simple unit construction!

Easy Scrap Quilt Blocks with Mary Fons

Mary Fons is passionate about scrap quilting and covered different angles of fabric selection in her free video series. In this, Mary shows you three beginner-friendly, scrappy block designs. “Make a scrap quilt as a chance to play,” she says.

When a Quilt Block Just Isn’t Working with Mary Fons

And in When a Quilt Block Just Isn’t Working, Mary shows you why the quilt block she started isn’t going to be finished. Learn how to avoid (some) quilting mistakes and how to forgive yourself when it’s just not happening.

Value as a Quilt Design Element with Ellie Brown

In Value as a Design Element, former McCalls art director Ellie Brown discusses the use of value in quilt design using a gray scale. The tutorial includes tips and video effects to clearly see value, and advice for combining fabrics in quilts.

More Scrappy Fun

If you feel up to the challenge of making a scrappy quilt that absolutely sings, here are a couple of patterns we just love.

They will make you work at getting your fabric placement just right, and in the end you’ll be rewarded with quilted works of art.

With the confidence gained and lessons learned from the experienced scrap quilters above, you’ll be able to put together a fabric bundle you’ll love for less than half the price.