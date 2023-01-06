Looking for more inspiration and guidance when making your submission for the 2023 Quilting Arts Cover Contest? Time is of the essence, and we’ve been receiving some communication from readers asking about the contest. How better to answer your questions than with a video explaining the process of how Quilting Arts Magazine covers are chosen?

For full information about the cover contest, check out the full article in Quilting Arts Winter 2023 issue.

We know it is every art quilter’s dream to see their work on the cover of Quilting Arts. In the past 22 years, we’ve published 116 issues, each with a unique cover. The next one could be your quilt!

Information mentioned in the video:

✓ For complete rules and more information, check out this article which gives full details. ✓ Contest Announcement: You can find the full article about the contest in Quilting Arts Winter 2023 available on our website in print or as a digital download. ✓ Need more clarification? Reach out to Kristine and Vivika at [email protected]. We’d love to hear from you!

Don’t forget to submit your quilts! This is a wonderful opportunity to have your work shine on the cover of your favorite magazine. Our readers are a creative powerhouse – make sure your art is represented!

Make sure to submit your quilts for the opportunity to appear on the cover of Quilting Arts magazine!

Best of luck to all!

Vivika Hansen DeNegre