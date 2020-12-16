Your Quilting Journey | Quilt & Tell Podcast

Brenda Groelz joins Tracy, Lori and Ginger to talk about her quilting journey and making it her career. For our Fine Finishes segment, we each pick a favorite moment that we found entertaining in previous segments. Don’t miss the letter from a listener who finally finished a quilt for her son. It’s one she started in the mid-1980’s! Stay tuned!

SUBSCRIBE:

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Welcome | Letter from a Listener

Listener Jennie McKee wrote in with the following:

I’m sitting here listening to Diane on the Fine Finishes in the latest podcast…and laughing. I am putting the final stiches in the binding of a quilt I started for my son when he was in middle school in 1986/87 (he’s 47 now and a retired Navy Chief 😄)

The quilt has 782 different red fabrics, the beginning of which I acquired by trading 5 in squares for red through an ad in the Quilter’s Newsletter. It was a wonderful memory to relive while working on the finishing stiches of binding on the last side…35 years later.

The pattern is Devil’s Puzzle.

Happily still stitching,

Jennie McKee

Open Studios | Brenda Groelz

Brenda Groelz is the Director of Marketing & Education for Handi Quilter. With more than 25 years in the quilting industry, Brenda has owned a quilt pattern and book publishing company, a quilt tour company, and spent many years teaching and lecturing at guilds and conferences on the national circuit.

As a former Editor-in-Chief of Quiltmaker magazine, Brenda has worked in all facets of marketing, from product development to consumer research, and has launched products ranging from special interest publications to digital quilt design collections, and from rulers to longarm quilting machines globally. She has served on NQA, IQA and International Quilt Study Center boards.

Fine Finishes | Host Favorites

Lori—Episode 11—How to Cover up Oopses.

Tracy – Episode 8—The gifts we wish we could take back.

Ginger—Episode 26—How to Be an Awesome Quilter.

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]