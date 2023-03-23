How to Make Quilt Labels Like a Pro

As quilters, we all know the importance of knowing how to make quilt labels. Labeling a quilt not only adds a personal touch to your creation but also serves as a record of its history for generations to come. However, for those who are new to quilting, making a quilt label might seem like a daunting task.

That’s why we’re excited to share our quick quilt label-making method with you today. In this article, we’ll walk you through the easy techniques that even non-quilters can follow to create beautiful quilt labels. So whether you’re a seasoned quilter or just starting out, read on to learn how to make a quilt label that will add the perfect finishing touch to your quilts!

How to Make Quilt Labels

1 First, create the label in Word. Find a font you like and enter the text, line by line. I chose to center each line and to make the names larger than the other text. Because I prefer not to waste any paper-backed pre-treated label fabric, I often put text for a generic label or two on the same page. These generic quilt labels read I made this for you, followed by my name and the year. Print a sample onto paper and make adjustments as needed. 2 When you are satisfied with it, print it onto paper-backed pre-treated fabric. There are many good brands available. I have used several and I especially like EQ Printables Regular Cotton Inkjet Fabric Sheets, usually available at your local quilt shop. Here’s one I printed on paper, but I decided I didn’t like the ragged edges of this font. Sometimes making the text bold is helpful but it depends on the font. 3 Cut the quilt label you’ll be using away from the other labels. Set the generic labels aside for later use. 4 Center the text and cut the label to the desired size. Be sure to leave a margin of empty space around the text, plus 1/4″ on all sides for the seam allowance; I usually make my cut 5/8″ outside the text on all sides. 5 Cut some strips 1 1/2″ wide from coordinating or matching fabric. 6 Sew the strips around the label like a little border. It really doesn’t matter which ones you sew on first. 7 Layer the label with a piece of lining fabric, right sides together. 8 Square everything up to the desired size. 9 Join the label and lining with a quarter-inch seam all the way around, pinning as needed. Trim small triangles off the corners to reduce bulk. 10 Carefully cut a slit one or two inches long in the lining. 11 Turn the label right sides out through the slit. 12 Gently push out the corners with an awl or pointed tool. 13 Press the label flat and sew it to the quilt back with a blind stitch.

And now you know how to make quilt labels with this easy peasy method! And remember: adding a label to your quilt is not only a great way to personalize your creation, but it also serves as a record of its history. Whether you’re giving your quilt as a gift or keeping it for yourself, a quilt label is a small but important detail that adds value and meaning to your quilt.